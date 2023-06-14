History buffs invited to Lincoln symposium at Cantigny

The Abraham Lincoln Association invites history buffs for a day of learning and mingling with renowned scholars and fellow enthusiasts from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

The symposium will focus on the increasing use of primary and original resources, i.e., letters and diaries, when studying one of the most fascinating periods in American history. Speakers will discuss finding and vetting firsthand accounts from people who lived through the Civil War and Reconstruction, helping us better understand the era.

The speakers include Michael Burlingame, author of "Abraham Lincoln: A Life," and Library of Congress Civil War and Reconstruction specialist Michelle Krowl.

The event is free and open to the public, but you must RSVP to Kay Smith at kaysmith.ala@gmail.com or 217-LINCOLN.

Visit abrahamlincolnassociation.org.