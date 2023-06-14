 

District 64 board could hire new administrators Thursday night

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 6/14/2023 10:46 AM

The Park Ridge-Niles District 64 school board could hire a new assistant superintendent and two other administrators when it meets Thursday.

The board is set to name Samantha Alaimo as assistant superintendent for student learning. She will succeed Lori Lopez on July 1.

 

Alaimo now is principal at Emerson Middle School in Niles. The board is expected to name a new principal Thursday, too, but the candidate wasn't identified in documents prepared for the meeting.

The board also could hire a new technology director to succeed Mary Jane Warden, who steps down June 30. The candidate hasn't been publicly identified.

Last month, Maine South High School Principal Ben Collins was hired to be the next superintendent in District 64.

He'll succeed Eric Olson, who is stepping down effective June 30 because of what he called "irreconcilable differences" with some community members.

Additionally, Michele Barkley takes over as principal at Jefferson Early Childhood Center in Niles on July 1. Current Principal Lisa Halverson is retiring.

Also, newcomers Rachel Georgakis, Monica Milligan and Matthew Doubleday were elected to the school board in April. Board President Denise Pearl was reelected, too.

The public portion of Thursday's meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Jefferson School, 8200 W. Greendale Ave., Niles.

To watch a livestream of the meeting, visit d64.org/boe/board-of-education-meetings.

