Three held on charges they beat an Arlington Heights man with fists and a baseball bat

An Arlington Heights man suffered extensive injures, including two broken legs, fractured vertebrae, a brain hemorrhage, a collapsed lung and a broken nose, when three men attacked him early Sunday with fists and a baseball bat, authorities said Tuesday.

Guadalupe Mezo-Temich, 23, and Gibram Chaga-Temich, 25, both of Arlington Heights, and Francisco Rueda-Oliveras, 25, of Mount Prospect face aggravated battery charges alleging they beat the man who was living in his car at an Algonquin Road condominium complex.

The victim remains in intensive care, according to police.

Bail was set Tuesday at $400,000 for Rueda-Oliveras and Chaga-Temich and $450,000 for Mezo-Temich, who prosecutors say has criminal damage to property charges pending. If released from custody, the men will be on house arrest.

Authorities say the victim was sitting outside his car at about 3 a.m. Sunday when an SUV pulled up, one of the defendants got out and urinated near the man. An argument that ensued turned violent, with the defendants kicking, punching and striking the man with a bat, police said. The man did not offer any resistance, according to police.

A woman who witnessed the attack called on the defendants to stop, but prosecutors say they continued to beat him after she left.

Prosecutors say one of the attackers punched the man 35 times during a beating that lasted several minutes and was captured on video by two witnesses.

The brother of the victim later found him and took him to a hospital.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. They're scheduled to appear in court July 7.