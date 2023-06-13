 

Seven residents displaced after Aurora townhouse fire

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/13/2023 7:56 AM

Seven residents of a four-unit townhouse complex were displaced from their homes following a fire Saturday afternoon in Aurora.

Firefighters responded to the complex on the 1800 block of Carnation Court just after 4:30 p.m. following multiple 911 calls.

 

Heavy fire was visible from one unit of the two-story building.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to rescue two cats from the blaze.

A neighboring building sustained minor heat damage.

The complex was deemed uninhabitable. A damage estimate was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In 2019, a 4-year-old girl died and her mother and younger sister were hospitalized after a fire at another of the townhouse buildings on the same block of Carnation Court.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 