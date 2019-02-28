Fundraising begins to help family after girl was killed, infant and mom hurt in Aurora fire

Firefighters are continuing to investigate a blaze on Carnation Court that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured her mother and infant sister. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Relatives and friends of a family whose 4-year-old daughter died Wednesday in an Aurora townhouse fire are trying to raise money to pay for medical bills and other expenses.

"They need as much help as they can get," said Mike McMasters, a friend of the family speaking on their behalf.

The girl died in the fire at the two-story townhouse on the 1800 block of Carnation Court. Her mother and 5-month-old sister remain hospitalized at Loyola University Medical Center, according to McMasters. The Aurora Fire Department reported they suffered burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire department and the State Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate what caused the fire that started in the home's living room, Aurora Fire Marshal Javan Cross said.

When firefighters arrived, two people already were outside but a third was trapped inside. Heavy smoke and flames forced them to fight the fire from outside before they could enter.

The father was not home at the time.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The Kane County coroner's office will perform an autopsy Friday on the girl.

Cross said one firefighter was injured, treated at a hospital and released.

Damage to the building is estimated at $500,000.

McMasters said the family lived in the townhouse for about eight years.

"They lost everything," he said.

One of the GoFundMe accounts, called "Aurora House Fire," was started by the husband's sister.

"How do I even try to put this into words??? My brother and his wife experienced a horrific house fire today. They lost EVERYTHING," the woman wrote. "This fire took the life of their beautiful 4-year-old daughter. For most of you that know me, that little girl was also my world, my best friend. This loss is unimaginable. She was so full of life. always laughing and smiling!"

The Daily Herald is honoring her request that the victims not be named until officials release their identities.