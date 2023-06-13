Prospect Heights man gets 11 more years for child molestation

A Prospect Heights man already behind bars for sexually assaulting a girl in McHenry County has been sentenced by a DeKalb County judge to 11 more years for molesting the same victim in DeKalb.

Steven D. West, 40, was sentenced Nov. 1, 2021, in McHenry County to 24 years in prison.

Prosecutors said West started abusing the girl in the summer of 2010. The abuse continued over several years and at multiple residences, including in DeKalb and later in Lake of the Hills.

West pleaded guilty June 7 in the DeKalb County case.

"I truly admire the strength this young survivor has demonstrated by seeking help in holding her abuser responsible for the disgusting things he did to her," DeKalb County State's Attorney Rick Amato said in a news release. "There is no description that can accurately account for the torment she had to experience as her family moved from residence to residence only to be continually sexually assaulted at each one by this monster. I hope our survivor can finally start to experience the peace that everyone should be able to feel in the sanctuary of their own home as her abuser will serve (the) majority of the next three decades in prison."

According to Amato's office, West must serve 85% of his 35-year sentence. He's been given credit for his 1,192 days in custody since his 2020 arrest.