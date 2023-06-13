Olympian from Norge Ski Club dies after motorcycle crash

Ski jumper Patrick Gasienica competes for the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Associated Press file photo

Patrick Gasienica, an Olympian from the Norge Ski Club, died after a motorcycle accident Monday afternoon.

Gasienica, 24, was returning to his McHenry home from work when the crash occurred.

Gasienica was one of three Norge ski jumpers who represented the U.S. in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Gasienica finished 49th on the normal hill and 53rd on the large hill, while Team USA finished 10th.

Gasienica grew up jumping at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove. He lived with his mother, Jolanta Kiwior, in McHenry. He made his International Ski and Snowboard Federation debut in 2015 and competed for the USA in the 2016 and 2017 Junior World Ski Championships.

Gasienica joined Norge club members Kevin Bickner and Casey Larson on Team USA in 2022. His grandfather, father and uncle all were ski jumpers.

"Patrick was a very well-liked ski jumper in the jumping community," Norge coach Scott Smith said. "Our hearts are truly broken, and Patrick will be forever missed."

An online memorial fund has been set up at GoFundMe.