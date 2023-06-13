Mount Prospect man faces federal drugs, guns charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a Mount Prospect man on drug and firearm charges, alleging he possessed multiple guns while selling fentanyl and other narcotics in several suburbs.

Omari Andrews Jr., 23, of the 1800 block of Palm Drive, is being held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 20.

The indictment alleges that he possessed an AR-15 rifle and three handguns in furtherance of drug-trafficking crimes. Authorities say he dealt heroin and fentanyl to undercover officers in Westmont, Villa Park, Des Plaines and Hillside in October and November 2022 and February 2023.

Some of the drugs were packaged in a Starbucks coffee cup; another time, they were packaged in a Russell Stover heart-shaped candy box.

Federal agents searched his home in March and say they found "distribution quantities" of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana, and the guns, which were loaded.

The complaint was filed on March 24. Andrews was arrested on March 29. The grand jury indicted him on June 7.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, federal authorities, plus Skokie and Evanston police, were investigating a gang distributing narcotics in October 2022, and they believe Andrews leads that gang. A paid informant told officials Andrews supplied the drugs to the gang.