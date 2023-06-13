Lake in the Hills man accused of asking child for porn
Updated 6/13/2023 6:56 PM
A 33-year-old Lake in the Hills man has been accused of asking a child to send him pornographic videos and photos.
Anthony Jacquez, of the 900 block of Aster Court, is charged with 10 counts of soliciting child pornography--soliciting child for performance, video or computer of a child younger than 13, according to the complaint filed in McHenry County court.
If convicted on all charges, he could face decades in prison.
He also is charged with possessing child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child younger than 13, and grooming a child younger than 13, according to the complaint.
Jacquez, who is being held without bond in the McHenry County jail, is accused of asking the child for explicit videos at various times last August.
