Mount Prospect police hosting 5K run/walk Aug. 19

Mount Prospect police will hold their "A Run with the Police Five-O" 5K run/walk on Aug. 19. Courtesy of the Village of Mount Prospect

The Mount Prospect Police Department will hold its "A Run with the Police Five-O" 5K run/walk on Aug. 19.

The event begins at 8 a.m., starting and finishing at the police department, 911 E. Kensington Road.

All net proceeds will benefit the Mount Prospect Food Bank. Registration fees are $30 for participants 11 and over, and $15 for those 10 and under.

Walkers and strollers are permitted at the back of the pack. No dogs, roller blades, bicycles or skateboards are allowed.

Event T-shirts are guaranteed to those registered by July 24.

For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73771/five-o-5k-runwalk.