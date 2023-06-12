Mount Prospect police hosting 5K run/walk Aug. 19
Updated 6/12/2023 11:49 AM
The Mount Prospect Police Department will hold its "A Run with the Police Five-O" 5K run/walk on Aug. 19.
The event begins at 8 a.m., starting and finishing at the police department, 911 E. Kensington Road.
All net proceeds will benefit the Mount Prospect Food Bank. Registration fees are $30 for participants 11 and over, and $15 for those 10 and under.
Walkers and strollers are permitted at the back of the pack. No dogs, roller blades, bicycles or skateboards are allowed.
Event T-shirts are guaranteed to those registered by July 24.
For more information, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73771/five-o-5k-runwalk.
Article Comments
