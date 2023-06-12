Mount Prospect hosts 'COW on the Road' Tuesday at Lions Recreation Center

The Mount Prospect village board will hold its committee-of-the-whole meeting away from village hall Tuesday.

The "COW on the Road" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mount Prospect Park District's Lions Recreation Center, 411 S. Maple St.

The meeting will feature an update on downtown Mount Prospect, with topics including the Prospect and Main TIF District, new restaurants and infrastsructure investments.

The meeting also will be streamed live. Watch online at mountprospect.org/mpdc or on cable TV at MPDC, Channel 17.