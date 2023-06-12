Motorcyclist seriously injured in Des Plaines crash

An Addison man suffered serious injuries Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed into the rear of an SUV in Des Plaines, police said.

According to police, the 40-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on River Road approaching a red light at Central Road when he collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado. As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist lost control of his 2020 Harley Davidson and crashed.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Four independent witnesses observed the motorcycle speeding and driving erratically prior to the crash, according to police. No citations have been issued at this time, police added.