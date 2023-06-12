Des Plaines woman dies after minivan swerves to avoid car, crashes into house

A 73-year-old woman was killed Sunday when the minivan in which she was riding swerved to avoid a collision with a car and struck a house in Des Plaines, police said.

Madonna Hauptman of Des Plaines was pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred at 5:47 p.m. Sunday at Dempster Street and Mount Prospect Road.

According to police, Hauptman was riding in a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica traveling east on Dempster when a 2015 Ford Fusion drove through a red light while heading south on Mount Prospect Road. The Chrysler's driver, a 74-year-old Des Plaines man, took evasive actions, causing the minivan to go off the road and hit a house on the 800 block of Mount Prospect Road, police said.

The driver of the minivan was taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The home sustained minor damage and no one inside was injured, according to police.

Police said the Ford's driver, Ryan M. Blatz, 28, of Mount Prospect, was issued three citations: for a speed violation, disregarding a traffic control device and an insurance violation. He is scheduled to appear in court July 12.