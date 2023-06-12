Chemical fire at Streamwood business contained, no injuries reported

There were no injuries reported nor any external contamination from a chemical fire Monday morning at an industrial business in Streamwood, authorities said.

Village firefighters responding at 9:12 a.m. to Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, 901 Phoenix Lake Ave., arrived to learn that a chemical reaction had caused a fire in the building. Fire doors in the affected room had contained the flames while an automatic sprinkler system extinguished them, fire officials said.

All workers were safely evacuated and none of the responding firefighters were injured.

Hazardous materials technicians, including Streamwood HazMat Squad 33 and Schaumburg Squad 55, were requested due to the hazardous chemicals involved as well as the water runoff throughout the building.

The company has contacted a hazardous materials cleanup company to begin work on the site as soon as the ongoing fire investigation is complete, officials said.