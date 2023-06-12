Challenge course added to Mundelein park
Updated 6/12/2023 10:00 AM
A public ribbon-cutting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the new challenge course at Leo Leathers Park, Buckingham Road and Manor Lane in Mundelein. The event will feature community leaders, local officials and park supporters, as well as a special superhero guest. The challenge course is designed for ages 5 to 12 and incorporates features including a vertical cargo net, rope climb, spider walk, peg bridge, and angled overhead ladder designed to test strength, balance, agility, and problem-solving skills. The park also has ball fields, basketball courts, fishing, a playground, a walking/jogging path, and a nine-hole disc golf course. Visit mundeleinparks.org/.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.