Bail set at $2 million for driver charged in crash that killed recent Schaumburg High grads

Amelia Mazeikis, left, and D'Shaun Tudela graduated from Schaumburg High School together last month. Authorities say the 18-year-olds from Hoffman Estates were killed Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a suspected drunken driver. Courtesy of GoFundMe

An Elgin man who authorities say caused a three-vehicle crash Saturday that killed two recent Schaumburg High School graduates was ordered held on $2 million bail Monday.

Deni Rubio, 32, is charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death, reckless homicide and attempting to disarm a police officer in connection with the crash that claimed the lives of 18-year-olds Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser established to help the Hoffman Estates teens' families has raised more than $23,000 as of Monday afternoon. According to the fundraising page, the pair had been a couple for more than three years and were on their way to work together Saturday morning when the crash occurred.

Prosecutors say Rubio ran a red light at the intersection of Higgins and Barrington roads in Hoffman Estates at about 8:52 a.m. Saturday and T-boned Mazeikis' car, which then struck another vehicle. Several witnesses reported seeing Rubio's vehicle continue off the road into a grassy area, where it was obscured by trees, prosecutors say.

Police located Rubio near his vehicle, prosecutors said. When officers attempted to arrest him, prosecutors say he grabbed an ammunition magazine from one officer and attempted to grab his weapon, but was unable to do so, authorities say.

According to prosecutors, Rubio had a blood alcohol content of .136 percent -- nearly two times the legal threshold -- after his arrest.

If released from custody, Rubio will be on house arrest. He is scheduled to return to court July 7.