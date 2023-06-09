Mount Prospect man accused of firing shots into the air

A Mount Prospect man accused of firing a gun into the air earlier this week now is facing charges, officials announced Friday.

Justin M. Price, 32, is charged with one count each of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, both felonies, according to a news release from the Mount Prospect Police Department.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 2300 block of S. Cannon Drive just after noon Wednesday after reports of a man firing shots into the air in the parking lot, the release stated.

Price -- who lives in the complex -- was identified as a suspect, police said, and officers found shell casings in the parking lot, a live round inside his parked vehicle, and a handgun inside Price's apartment.

Price's bond was set at $20,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 30 in Rolling Meadows.