Woodstock PrideFest returns with parade, color run and pub crawl

The fifth annual Woodstock PrideFest on June 10-11 will feature a color run, pub crawl, parade and festival.

The Rainbow Run will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road. Tickets are $20.

The Woodstock Pride Pub Crawl is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, on the historic Woodstock Square. It starts with check-in at the park bandstand. Tickets are $25. All attendees who check in will receive two drink tokens to be used at any participating pub crawl location.

The Pride Parade steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday, from Dean Street and Forest Avenue. It heads north on Dean to Woodstock Square, heading north on Benton Street to Cass Street, south on Johnson Street, then west on Jackson Street, ending at Hayward Street. It will be followed by the festival with food, entertainment, vendors, and more from noon to 5 p.m.

Get tickets for the color run or pub crawl at woodstockilpride.com/pridefest.