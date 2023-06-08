Naperville police investigating jewelry thefts

Naperville police are investigating a series of recent jewelry thefts from seniors in retail parking lots.

The three thefts, according to officials, all occurred in the afternoon. The Route 59 Costco, the Ogden Avenue H Mart and the 75th Street Fresh Market were the sites of the thefts, respectively, on June 30, Saturday and Tuesday.

In each case, according to officials, the suspects approached the seniors and began talking to them. While talking, the suspects took jewelry from the victims while replacing the items with low-cost jewelry.

Police officials are warning the public to be cautious of strangers approaching them in parking lots and to maintain appropriate distances from strangers. Any suspicious activity should be reported to 911.