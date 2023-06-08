Local League of Women Voters installs new board

The League of Women Voters of Glenview-Glencoe on June 6 announced its new board for the 2023-24 term.

Sue Gregory and Karen Cunningham were elected vice president and treasurer, respectively, for a second term. They join President Sue Swaringen and Secretary Kris Iida as officers.

Laura Brancky and Dia Morgan were elected directors for a two-year term, joining current directors Kate Gazda, Eileen Ribordy and Lauren Sailer.

The board's primary focus is voter education and turnout along with civil discourse and civic engagement initiatives. The league's top priorities include affordable housing, gun violence prevention and reproductive rights.

The League of Women Voters of Glenview-Glencoe is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and seeks to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

The league is seeking new members, ages 16 and up. For information on the league and how to get involved, visit lwgglens.org.