Elburn officials approve short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods

Airbnb properties may be allowed in Elburn residential neighborhoods on a case-by-case basis.

The village board on Monday approved changes to an ordinance created in November that regulates "short-term rentals" to include those outside of business areas in town, provided they are approved by the plan commission and the village board as a special use.

When the village board started talking about short-term rentals last year, its initial thought was they shouldn't be allowed in a residential neighborhood. Several trustees said it wouldn't be fair to the neighbors.

When the village became aware that there have been two Airbnb properties in a residential neighborhood near the downtown area since August and November of 2022, Village President Jeff Walter said they met with the owners, Luke Goucher and Brandon Harris, to learn more about their operations.

Walter said they found out that Airbnb does background checks for the owners on all of the guests before they arrive, and Goucher and Harris' rentals have rules set up for guests to follow while they're there, including a noise rule after a certain time and limits on how many people can stay there.

"They're already up and running. They've been around for a while without any issues," Walter said.

Airbnb guests have included people attending a wedding, management from a business in Elburn coming for a meeting, a couple whose home was going through a remodeling project, and a resident recovering from hip surgery and needed a place to stay without stairs for a few weeks.

Walter said Goucher told village officials that all the guests are vetted carefully. Their Airbnb properties have been well-received by neighbors, and their occupancy rates have been higher than 85%. Goucher also has Airbnb properties in nearby towns.

Elburn resident Jaime Sundblade and her husband, James, raised many concerns and questions about short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

One question was about what recourse the village has if the short-term rental doesn't work out.

"What if they become a nuisance?" Jaime Sundblade asked.

The first thing a neighbor can do is to call the police, Walter said. If the rental becomes a problem, he said the village could revoke the special use.

Walter said weddings are a big reason why people would want to book an Airbnb. Between Fisherman's Inn and Lions Club Park, he said there are several weddings in the area.

"And there's no place for people to stay in town," he said.