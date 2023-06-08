Blackwell buildings overdue for overhaul, DuPage forest preserve leaders say

Boaters take to the waters of Silver Lake in the Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville. Daily Herald file photo

Grounds and natural resource management crews work out of a campus along Mack Road in the Blackwell Forest Preserve. Courtesy of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County employs a small army of forestry crews, road workers and landscapers to maintain miles of trails and streams, acres of land, parking lots and sidewalks.

That operation is based at an aging campus on the outskirts of Blackwell Forest Preserve near Warrenville.

Employees say there is limited space for heavy equipment and vehicle storage. The oldest building -- a dirt-floor storage barn dating to 1935 -- has a leaky roof and rodent problems. Wood-framed pole barns built in the 1970s and 80s have inadequate ventilation and fire prevention systems, according to a study commissioned by the district.

A multimillion-dollar proposal to overhaul the maintenance campus along Mack Road is now taking shape -- nearly 20 years after it was first discussed. The project would involve demolishing structures that are beyond repair to clear the way for new storage facilities, shop space and a one-story administration building for the district's grounds and natural resource management departments.

Forest preserve commissioners have agreed to spend $800,0000 to have Woodhouse Tinucci Architects develop preliminary designs.

"I know this project is a need and not a want," forest preserve President Daniel Hebreard said. "I know that to gain efficiencies and longevity of equipment, we need this project. I know that we already exist in this location. And this will not add traffic or negative impacts to Mack Road nor require us to disturb other untouched land currently in our holdings."

Woodhouse Tinucci Architects, a firm that designed the Morton Arboretum visitor center, will provide the board with several concepts. The entire project could cost roughly $20 million to $25 million, but Hebreard said those figures are early estimates.

Currently, the site includes 12 buildings and two sheds north of Mack Road between Winfield Road to the east and Route 59 to the west.

"This is going to consolidate what has become an 80-year-old building, a 100-year-old building, a 60-year-old building, multiple trailers, a lot of vehicles that are outside aging prematurely and rusting prematurely," Hebreard said. "We're really looking to try to update and bring that up to code and bring us into the 21st century for our staff to have much better efficiencies and working capacity."

A 2007 study by Knight Engineers and Architects concluded that the existing buildings had outgrown their usefulness due to deteriorating conditions. During 2021 and early 2022, Knight took a countywide look at the district's facilities, workflow and field operations. Officials also sought further study because the design of a Blackwell fleet management building got pushback from some neighbors about a decade ago.

Knight confirmed that Blackwell continues to be the optimal location for the maintenance campus. It's centrally located, with easy access to major roads, allowing crews to start their day at Blackwell and fan out to other preserves. It's also near the agency's fleet services building, nursery and fuel island. Water and sanitary sewer utilities are easily available.

But workshop areas are undersized. Equipment and materials are difficult to keep clean.

"There are many contributors to the uncleanliness: gravel site, animal feces, mold, dirt floors in barns, leaks, and aging structures," the Knight report stated.

Architects recommended heated and unheated storage. The site would be reconfigured to allow for a more efficient layout. Over 100,000 square feet of new structures could be developed within roughly the same footprint.

"I know our staff deserves decent, safe and sanitary work conditions," Hebreard said.

Rainwater harvesting could be used to fill up landscaping water tanker trucks or for vehicle washing. Commissioner Jeff Gahris said he likes that there's a sustainability component.

"We understand there's a need and something has to be done to improve the facilities so that the workforce can get their job done effectively and efficiently," Gahris said.

All work on the preliminary phase of design is expected to be completed by March. Hebreard said the board will look at funding options -- including issuing bonds -- as part of annual budget discussions.