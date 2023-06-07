Fire in library of Streamwood middle school causes $85,000 in damage

An early morning in the library of Tefft Middle School in Streamwood caused an estimated $85,000 in damage, fire officials said Wednesday.

According to the Streamwood Fire Department, firefighters responded at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday to a fire alarm at the school, 1100 Shirley Ave. They initially had difficulty accessing the building because of construction at the site, but eventually got in and located the blaze in the school library, officials said.

Fire crews extinguished the fire and then turned their attention to smoke evacuation. The smoke and heat generated by burning books and bookshelves was significant, and the library has no windows with outside access, according to the fire department.

Firefighters spent several hours on scene removing smoke from the building, with the assistance of a mobile ventilation unit from the Elk Grove Village Fire Department.

The fire remains under investigation, but it does not appear suspicious, officials said.