 

Man drowns in Woodridge pond

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 6/6/2023 5:24 PM

A man drowned Sunday in a pond in Woodridge.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Windsor Lake apartment complex, located off Woodward Avenue north of 75th Street.

 

Kleyvin Cundapi-Contreras, 33, of Woodridge was trying to swim across the pond and back, according to the Woodridge Police Department. He swam from the southern to the northern shore, but on the return lap, he went under the water and didn't come up. His father then went into the pond but was unable to locate his son.

Woodridge police officers searched the shoreline, and one officer went into the water to try to find the man. Firefighters from the Lisle-Woodridge and Darien-Woodridge fire protection districts responded, and a diver found Cundapi-Contreras in the water.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

