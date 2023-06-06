Bail set for man charged in accidental shooting of toddler in Vernon Hills

A Lake County judge set bail at $250,000 for the 19-year-old man charged in the accidental shooting of a 2-year-old girl Friday at a Vernon Hills home.

Grayslake resident Joseph Hatchett must post $25,000 in cash to be released from Lake County jail while his trial is pending. Hatchett is charged with reckless conduct and child endangerment.

Officials said the toddler was struck by a bullet discharged from a semi-automatic pistol that had been left on a bed. The girl was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and then flown to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where she remains hospitalized with serious injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, police said.