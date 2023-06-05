Tollway to offer more I-PASS payment options for cash customers

The Illinois tollway is contracting with CheckFreePay Corp. to process I-PASS payments at numerous retail locations starting next year. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois tollway is expanding options for drivers who use cash to pay for their I-PASS transactions starting in 2024.

Tollway directors recently approved a $3.4 million, five-year contract with Brookfield, Wisconsin-based CheckFreePay Corp. to offer I-PASS payment services at retailers including Walgreens, CVS and currency exchanges.

The company has multiple locations across the city and suburbs that process bill payments, such as utilities or rent, for patrons using cash.

There are more than 5 million I-PASS holders, and while most have automatic credit or bank card replenishments, there are still significant numbers of people paying in cash.

"We want to make it easier for them to pay," Chief of Business Systems Michael Catolico said at a May meeting.

The tollway shifted to all-electronic payments in early 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tollway users will be able to add funds to their I-PASS accounts as well as pay invoices at the CheckFreePay sites.

The agency will cover all CheckFreePay fees for transactions to provide "equitable access for all customers," administrators said.

"It's a low-risk option for us, it's totally based on usage," Catolico said.

Because it will take time to integrate tollway and CheckFreePay's networks, the service will start next year.