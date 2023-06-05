Child hospitalized after being pulled from Northbrook pool
Updated 6/5/2023 7:05 PM
A child was taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being found unresponsive in a Northbrook pool.
First responders were called to a home on the 3500 block of Dauphine Avenue just after 4 p.m. Police said CPR was performed on the child.
The case remains under investigation.
