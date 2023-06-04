Hoffman Estates' Summer Sounds on the Green concerts return June 15
Updated 6/4/2023 4:13 PM
Hoffman Estates' Summer Sounds on the Green concert series will host free outdoor shows every Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. June 15 through August 17.
Sponsored by the Arts Commission and the Hoffman Estates Park District, the performances take place at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway.
The concert lineup, directions and free parking details are available on the Hoffman Estates Arts Commission website, hoffmanestatesarts.com/new-summer-sounds-on-the-green.
Please note that shows will be canceled in the event of lightning or other inclement weather, so check the website for cancellation details.
Article Comments
