Vernon Hills police investigate shooting of toddler

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a 2-year-old girl was accidentally shot Friday in Vernon Hills, officials said.

Joseph Hatchett of Grayslake is charged with reckless conduct, a felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Vernon Hills Police Department.

The girl and her brothers, ages 3 and 6, were left in the care of their 17-year-old aunt and Hatchett, the aunt's boyfriend, in Vernon Hills, the release stated.

A loaded semi-automatic pistol had been left on a bed and discharged, striking the 2-year-old in the arm, the police investigation shows. It's not known if the gun was actually fired, but the shooting is believed to be unintentional, the release said.

The girl was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was then flown to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, where she remains hospitalized with injuries that are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening, police said. Her brothers have been removed from the home while the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigates.

"This is a jarring reminder of why all gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and responsible manner," said Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis. "I encourage all members of the community to discuss gun safety with their children and all gun owners to recommit themselves to the highest standards of safety."