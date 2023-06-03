Two firefighters injured as Aurora Fire Department battles six blazes

A large fire burns through at least one building Friday in Aurora. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Two firefighters were injured and transported to hospitals Friday as the Aurora Fire Department battled five structure fires and a large brush fire.

Neither of the injuries were life-threatening, according to city Fire Marshal Christopher Temes.

Temes said one of the fires required a response from multiple companies and outside agencies due to six structures being involved and the warm temperatures. He said outside agencies assisted the Aurora Fire Department with two simultaneous fires, and provided backup while responding to other emergency calls in the city.

In addition to the injured firefighters, one Aurora resident was treated and released at the scene of one of the fires.

The causes of the fires, Temes said, are under investigation.

"The Aurora Fire Department would like to thank all the responding outside agencies, as well as the Aurora Central Dispatch Center, (Aurora Police Department) and (Aurora Emergency Management Agency) for all of their hard work and assistance on an extremely warm and busy day in the city," Temes said.