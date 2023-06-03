Images: Boys state volleyball: Glenbard West vs. Lyons Township

Glenbard West faced Lyons Township in the IHSA boys volleyball state championship on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Hoffman Estates High School. Glenbard West won the championship title in two games.
Glenbard West players Parker Moorhead (12), Andrew Ellis (4), Liam O'Neill (14), Jack Anderson (6) and Adam Graham (7) celebrate after defeating Lyons Township to claim the IHSA boys volleyball state championship Saturday in Hoffman Estates.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Glenbard West's Casey Maas hits into a wall of Lyons Township hands as they defend the net during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West players raise the championship trophy after defeating Lyons Township in Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West's Jack Anderson (6) goes up for the block with teammate Liam O'Neill against Lyons Township during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West's Casey Maas, right, hits the ball past the Lyons Township defense during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West head coach Christine Giunta-Mayer jumps in celebration after the Hilltoppers defeated Lyons Township in Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West's Casey Maas dives and connects with the ball to keep the play alive against Lyons Township in Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Lyons Township head coach Brad Skendzel, bottom left, lifts the second-place trophy with his players during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates. Glenbard West won the championship in two games.
Lyons Township's Sam Levinson, center, hits past the Glenbard West defens during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Lyons Township's Connor Carroll, left, clears the ball past Glenbard West's Casey Maas during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Lyons Township's Carson Turner (17) and Leo Wiemelt jump to block a hit by Glenbard West's Parker Moorhead (12) during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Lyons Township's Filip Topor (14) hits the ball over Glenbard West's Xzavion Willett (22) during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Lyons Township's Zaccary Ruiz takes a Glenbard West serve during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West fans wave white towels and cheer on their team as they play Lyons Township in Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
Glenbard West's Parker Moorhead gets his team fired up after scoring a point on Lyons Township during Saturday's state boys volleyball championship match in Hoffman Estates.
