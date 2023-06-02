Schaumburg bicyclist critically injured by vehicle in Hoffman Estates

A 56-year-old Schaumburg man was critically injured Thursday night when the bicycle he was riding was struck by a motor vehicle in Hoffman Estates.

The crash was reported at about 10:09 p.m. at the intersection of Golf Road and Gannon Drive.

Hoffman Estates police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Early findings indicate that the bicyclist was crossing the westbound lanes of Golf Road just east of Gannon Drive when he was struck by the vehicle.

The bicyclist was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was listed in critical condition Friday morning.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department's traffic division is receiving assistance in the investigation from the region's Major Case Assistance Team's Serious Accident Reconstruction Team.