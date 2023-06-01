Police seek help in finding man who has gone missing from Glenview

Authorities are asking for help in locating a 94-year-old man who has gone missing from Glenview.

Robert Borghgraef was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at 3201 Maple Leaf Dr.

Borghgraef is white, has gray hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, Glenview police said. He was driving a blue Honda CRV with Florida license plate YY05D.

Borghgraef has a condition that puts him in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or dial 911.