Police seek help in finding man who has gone missing from Glenview
Updated 6/1/2023 7:36 PM
Authorities are asking for help in locating a 94-year-old man who has gone missing from Glenview.
Robert Borghgraef was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at 3201 Maple Leaf Dr.
Borghgraef is white, has gray hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, Glenview police said. He was driving a blue Honda CRV with Florida license plate YY05D.
Borghgraef has a condition that puts him in danger, police said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Glenview Police Department at (847) 729-5000 or dial 911.
