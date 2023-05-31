Westmont man arrested again for DUI, fleeing police

A 21-year-old Westmont man has been accused again of fleeing police while driving drunk.

Brock Vidito, of the 4100 block of Park Street, was arrested Monday night, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Authorities say that around 8 p.m. Monday, Westmont police received multiple calls about a truck speeding in a residential area near Grant and Richmond streets.

An officer saw Vidito allegedly disobey a stop sign at Dallas and Lincoln streets. When the officer tried to pull the truck over, Vidito continued to drive, disobeying stop signs, then pulled into a driveway, according to the release.

Vidito's blood alcohol content was .186 when he was arrested, the release said. Police allege they found an open bottle of beer in the truck.

Bail was set Monday at $250,000. If released on bond, Vidito will have to wear an alcohol monitor.

He is charged with felony aggravated DUI -- license suspended or revoked, aggravated fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor DUI, and driving while license suspended.

Vidito was out at the time on a $1,000 bond for a March 5, 2023, case where he was charged with felony aggravated DUI in Westmont, with an alleged BAC of .16, according to court records. He was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding police because when police tried to pull him over, he allegedly sped up, according to the court records. He was freed on $1,000 bond. He was ordered to wear an alcohol monitor.

He is also facing charges in a Feb. 24, 2023, case, where he is accused of misdemeanor assault. The charge alleges that he pointed a "portable flashlight Taser" at a woman and sparked it several times while threatening to shock her.

He is also facing trial for a July 2022 misdemeanor DUI case, where, according to court records, he was charged with underage possession of alcohol by a minor in a public place and DUI. A Westmont police officer, in a DUI Warning to Motorist document, alleged Vidito's vehicle jumped a curb and ended up in a parkway and that Vidito had a BAC of .13.

He was charged in March 2022 with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and criminal damage to property. Westmont police alleged that he damaged two tires on a Jeep and that he admitted to consuming alcohol. The charges were dropped when the complaining witness failed to show up for trial.