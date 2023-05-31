Northbrook briefs: Grapes on the Green coming to Northbrook; Lew Blond run raises $25K

Grapes on the Green coming to Northbrook

The village of Northbrook and the Northbrook Park District are collaborating on a new event -- Grapes on the Green.

The wine tasting will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. June 17 at Village Green Park, 1810 Walters Ave.

Attendees will get 12, 1-ounce sips of a variety of vintages supplied by Chicago Wine -- about equal to three glasses.

Tickets include a voucher for an entree from The Fat Shallot food truck, a dessert charcuterie board, giveaways and prize drawings and jazz music courtesy of the Nite Hawks.

There also will be a caricature artist, wine trivia and other games and activities.

Presale tickets are $49 and tickets at the gate are $59. Non-wine-tasting tickets are priced at $39. Additional wine may be bought at $6 a glass.

Outside food and drink is not permitted, nor are dogs or people under 21 years. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

For details, call (847) 291-2993 or email customerservice@nbparks.org. Tickets are available at nbparks.org.

Runners cash in

About 570 runners raised more than $25,000 for the Les Turner ALS Foundation during the 22nd Lew Blond Memorial 5K Run/Walk on May 20 at Maple School in Northbrook.

The event is held annually in memory of former Maple School teacher Lew Blond, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2000.

Funds were raised through race proceeds and a silent auction of items donated by businesses and residents.

The Lew Blond Foundation has raised more than $500,000, with some $225,000 donated directly to the Les Turner ALS Foundation. Funds raised also go to the Stuart Rosen Transportation Fund, to help support scholarships for graduates of Northbrook/Glenview District 30 who are seniors at Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South, and for special projects within the district.

In the adult age groups, Mina Iravani and Alec Mulder, both of Northbrook, won their respective divisions in the mile run. Kate Ander of Des Plaines and Benjamin Trapani of Chicago won the 5-kilometer races.

Forewarned

Time remains to sign up for the Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry golf outing and dinner, June 9 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club.

The package, starting at 10:30 a.m. with a noon shotgun start, includes a best-ball scramble, lunch, snacks and drinks on the course, contests, awards and prizes, and dinner and drinks to follow at 5 p.m. at Marcello's Restaurant in Northbrook.

Cost is $300 for an individual or $1,000 for a foursome. For just the dinner, the rate is $65.

To register, visit northbrookchamber.org.

Ending 'puppy mills' in Illinois

A bipartisan bill, sponsored by state Rep. Jonathan Carroll of Northbrook, intended to end "puppy mills" and illicit trade in animals unanimously was approved in the state Senate on May 1.

House Bill 3236 will prohibit financing companies from providing loans for the purchase of companion animals. In a release from Carroll's office, it said the bill is aimed at disreputable animal providers who offer loans to people who buy animals often kept in abusive conditions and sold at high prices.

The bill passed the Illinois House in March with bipartisan support.

It now awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.