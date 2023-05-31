Glenview briefs: Ms. Tate goes to Washington, Chamber welcomes new manager

Ms. Tate goes to Washington

Glenbrook South High School social studies teacher Tara Tate is among 60 teachers nationwide accepted into this year's Supreme Court Summer Institute. She'll leave this month for Washington, D.C., to participate.

The institute gives civics and law teachers the chance to study recent Supreme Court cases and learn innovative methods to teach their students about them. Supreme Court lawyers, reporters and scholars will be the speakers and instructors for those attending the program.

Welcome to the Glenview chamber

Lauren Svendsen has joined the Glenview Chamber of Commerce as membership and events manager. She'll handle membership management, and community and networking events.

Lauren Svendsen

A Medinah native, Svendsen earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish from Valparaiso University and a master's degree in college student personnel administration from the University of Central Missouri. She has worked in university housing, was involved in fraternity and sorority life, and event management.

Runners cash in

About 570 runners raised more than $25,000 for the Les Turner ALS Foundation during the 22nd Lew Blond Memorial 5K Run/Walk on May 20 at Maple School in Northbrook.

The event is held annually in memory of former Maple School teacher Lew Blond, who died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2000.

Funds were raised through race proceeds and a silent auction of items donated by businesses and residents.

The Lew Blond Foundation has raised more than $500,000, with some $225,000 donated directly to the Les Turner ALS Foundation. Funds raised also go to the Stuart Rosen Transportation Fund, to help support scholarships for graduates of Northbrook/Glenview District 30 who are seniors at Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South, and for special projects within the district.

In the adult age groups, Mina Iravani and Alec Mulder, both of Northbrook, won their respective divisions in the mile run. Kate Ander of Des Plaines and Benjamin Trapani of Chicago won the 5-kilometer races.