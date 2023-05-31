Bail set at $100K for Wood Dale man accused of leading police on chase

Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Wood Dale man accused of leading police on an hourlong high-speed chase, authorities announced Wednesday,

Anthony Oplinger, 27, of the 300 block of Hiawatha Trail, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding an officer and more than a dozen misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Just after 10 p.m. May 23, Bensenville police saw a vehicle near Jefferson Street and Church Road that was linked to an April chase in Schiller Park, the state's attorney's office said. Bensenville officers pursued the Oplinger until he drove on eastbound I-290, at which point an Illinois State Police helicopter and airplane started to monitor his vehicle, authorities said.

Oplinger drove to Chicago, then returned to Route 83 in Bensenville, the news release said, and police there gave chase again. After officers deployed spike strips, Oplinger continued to drive to the Addison area, according to the news release.

He parked in a random driveway and ran away but was captured shortly thereafter, authorities said.

During the chase, Oplinger reached speeds of more than 100 mph, and he was driving on a suspended license, the news release said.

Oplinger's arraignment is scheduled for June 28.