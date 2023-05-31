Authorities: Teens from Bensenville, Glendale Heights lead police on high-speed chases

Juveniles from Bensenville and Glendale Heights have been charged with leading police on high-speed chases Monday in separate cases, authorities say.

Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered the 15-year-old Bensenville teen to be detained until his next court appearance and the 17-year-old Glendale Heights teen to be released on home detention, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The Bensenville teen is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer. The Glendale Heights teen is charged with three counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer.

At 3:26 p.m. Monday, the Glendale Heights teen was seen driving a Kia Sportage 51 mph in a 35-mph zone by a Carol Stream police officer, the news release said. The officer stopped the driver on Schmale Road near Shubert, but then the teen took off, reaching speeds of approximately 100 mph on North Avenue, the news release said.

The officer stopped the pursuit after the teen almost hit a motorcyclist. But a West Chicago officer on North, near Fair Oaks Road, saw the driver disobeying a stop light and resumed the chase. The juvenile drove at speeds of approximately 98 mph before stopping behind a business on North, getting out of the car and trying to run away. Police caught him a short time later.

In the second event at 8:15 p.m., an Addison police officer near Lake Street and Mill Road saw the Bensenville teen driving without wearing a seat belt, the release said. The boy fled west on Lake after the officer turned on his lights and sirens, reaching approximately 60 mph in a 40-mph zone, the release said.

The juvenile's vehicle hit another vehicle on a median at Lake and Route 53. The driver and his passenger ran but were quickly apprehended, officials said.

Once in custody, the passenger kicked one officer and spit on two of them at the Addison police station, the news release said. The 16-year-old passenger from Glendale Heights was charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.