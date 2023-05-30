Six teens taken into custody, four officers injured in fight at Six Flags Great America

Four police officers were injured and six teens taken into custody for battering patrons and police during a fight Monday night at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee.

Gurnee police said they called for assistance from other law enforcement agencies to break up the fight and help with crowd control about 7:15 p.m. at the theme park at Washington Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Witnesses said the fight started between two groups inside the park near the front gates and spread to the parking lot, according to police.

Officers at the park initially were unable to stop the fight, prompting one Gurnee police officer, to use pepper spray into a "disruptive" crowd, police said late Tuesday morning.

Several agencies responded including canine teams from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, and Gurnee, Waukegan and Zion police departments, according to a Gurnee police news release.

Six people were taken into custody, police reported: An 18-year-old from Zion; a 16-year-old from North Chicago; and, a 14-year-old, 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds from LaPorte, Indiana.

Three of them were treated and released at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for minor injuries. Charges are pending, police said.

Four Gurnee officers sustained minor injuries. Three were treated at Great America and one officer was treated and released at the hospital, according to the release.

A Great America spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The nature of the dispute or other information was not immediately available.