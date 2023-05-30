Hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake leaves man dead

McHenry County authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Fox Lake early Monday that left a 39-year-old North Chicago man dead.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, the man was found unconscious and not breathing at about 2:08 a.m. along Wilmot Road just north of Paddock Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An investigation indicates that the man was standing near the roadway after his vehicle got stuck in a ditch near the crash location, sheriff's police said. It's believed that a white vehicle, possibly a Kia, driving south on Wilmot stuck him and then left the scene, officials said.

The ongoing investigation being conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriffs' office at (815) 338-2144, McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-STOP (7867), or the tip line email address TipLine@mchenrycountyil.gov.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of an offender(s).