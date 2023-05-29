Fox Lake police kill knife-wielding man

Fox Lake police say they shot a 47-year-old Wauconda man Sunday when he lunged at them with a knife while they were trying to arrest him.

Police said in a release Monday that two officers were called to a residence in the 0-100 block of Howard Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. after reports said the man had damaged a vehicle and thrown a golf club at a victim who wished to pursue charges.

According to the release, the man, who was not immediately identified, pulled out a knife when officers told him he was under arrest. The officers ordered him to drop the knife, but instead, he lunged at one of the them and both officers shot him.

They immediately rendered aid, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

An acquaintance of the man, a 43-year-old woman who lived at the Fox Lake home, was struck in the leg by one of the rounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury that was not considered life threatening.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to investigate the shooting.