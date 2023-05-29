Flying into summer: Dragonfly-themed sculpture benches coming to downtown Naperville

Dragonfly sculpture benches sponsored by local businesses will be painted and decorated before being installed throughout downtown Naperville for the public to enjoy this summer. Courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

The unpainted dragonfly sculpture benches stored in a public works facility will look much different when they're decorated and installed this summer throughout downtown Naperville. Courtesy of the Downtown Naperville Alliance

From dinosaurs to sailboats and pickup trucks, it just wouldn't be summer in downtown Naperville without a fascinating array of sidewalk sculptures.

This year -- with the theme of "Flying Into Summer" -- the Downtown Naperville Alliance landed on dragonflies as the sculpture subject. Specifically, 19 dragonfly benches will be decorated and installed throughout the downtown area.

For now, DNA Executive Director Danielle Tufano said, the designs from the many artists and sponsors are being kept under wraps. But on Friday, June 2, the area will be filled with eye-catching color schemes as the backs of the benches form the wingspan of a dragonfly.

"We've had all sorts of things, but we're so excited about the dragonflies," Tufano said. "Toward the end of last year we took a look at six or seven of the sculptures that were available and might work. One that really stood out was the dragonfly."

Since 2012, with the exception of 2020, the alliance has coordinated the creation and installation of the downtown sculptures.

Tufano said it's difficult to choose among the many options each year, but dragonflies were a natural landing spot because they represent change. Given the transformation of downtown Naperville with infrastructure improvements, the development of streetscapes and the continual arrival of new businesses, dragonflies seemed appropriate.

"That's a lot of what downtown Naperville is going through right now," Tufano said. "It's a lot of adapting and transformation and revitalization. I really liked the idea of that kind of symbolizing."

Because the DNA office is relatively small, the city's public works department has been critical in helping with storage of the benches. The city workers also help install the pieces, a process that will begin at about 6 a.m. Friday.

A sculpture map is available at downtownnaperville.com. In July and August, visitors are encouraged to vote online for their favorite sculpture.

"We start getting asked about the sculptures right after the holidays," Tufano said. "It's wonderful that it's become such a tradition."

The DNA will host a Summer Sculpture Launch Event June 17 at the Downtown Naperville Car Show. The sculptures will be displayed until Sept. 11.

"There were some really great ones that we ended up passing on in favor of the dragonflies," Tufano said. "But the great thing is we can keep them in consideration for future years."