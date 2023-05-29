Authorities: Man was wielding knife before Fox Lake police shot him

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force said two Fox Lake police officers shot a 47-year-old Wauconda man Sunday when he lunged at them with a knife while they were trying to arrest him.

Investigators said in a news release Monday that the two officers were called to a residence on the 0-100 block of Howard Avenue about 11:10 p.m. after reports said the man had damaged a vehicle and thrown a golf club at a victim who wished to pursue charges.

According to the release, the man, who was not immediately identified, pulled out a knife when officers told him he was under arrest. The officers ordered him to drop the knife, but he lunged at one of them and both officers shot him, the news release said.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Preliminary information obtained by investigators indicates that alcohol may have been a factor in the man's decision making, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

An acquaintance of the man, a 43-year-old woman who lived at the Fox Lake home, was struck in the leg by one of the rounds. She was taken to the hospital for an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

The Lake County coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.