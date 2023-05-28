Schaumburg's Woodfield Trolley route begins daily service for summer

Schaumburg's Woodfield Trolley route connecting various locations like Woodfield Mall and the Renaissance Hotel will resume its summertime daily service from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

The village of Schaumburg's Woodfield Trolley is offering daily service from Memorial Day through Labor Day as a convenient way for the public to navigate Schaumburg's key destinations.

Summer service hours are every 30 minutes from noon to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; every 20 minutes from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays; and every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Times may fluctuate slightly due to traffic conditions. Patrons are encouraged to arrive at the trolley stop 5 to 10 minutes prior to departure.

The Woodfield Trolley is free and provides front door service to various stops in the village, including Woodfield Mall, Streets of Woodfield, Woodfield Village Green, IKEA, Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, and on the west side of the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel.

Visit the village's website at schaumburg.com/woodfieldtrolley, call the Trolley Hotline at (847) 923-3880, or contact the village at (847) 923-3861 for updated service information.