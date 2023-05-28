Bolingbrook police investigating fatal shooting of 20-year-old man

Bolingbrook police are investigating the death of a man they found shot in a backyard late Saturday.

Sian Carter, 20, of the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, was unresponsive when officers located him, police said in a news release.

Police were called at about 11:42 p.m. to the 500 block of Rebecca Lane on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

"Officers immediately began lifesaving measures until the arrival of paramedics," police said. "Carter was transported to the hospital for further treatment where he was later pronounced deceased."

Detectives and evidence technicians found several shell casings at the scene, police said.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at (630) 226-8620. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at (630) 378-4772. A tip also can be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.

"All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued," police said.