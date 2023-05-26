Man killed by Kane Co. deputies had just been charged with robbery, fleeing police in 2 other cases

The man Kane County deputies killed Wednesday afternoon had been charged earlier in the week with several felonies, including robbery.

On Friday afternoon, the Kane County coroner identified the man as James J. Moriarty, 38, of Aurora.

Moriarty was facing three cases in Kane County, according to court records.

In one, he was charged with committing robbery, theft by threat, criminal trespass to a vehicle and domestic battery on Sunday in Aurora. He was accused of taking an iPhone from his ex-girlfriend by grabbing her wrist and entering her vehicle. A time and address were not listed.

In another, he was charged by an Aurora police officer with aggravated fleeing and eluding, at speeds at least 21 mph over the speed limit, at an unknown time on Monday.

In the last, he was accused by a Kane County deputy of driving 125 mph in a 70-mph zone on I-88, east of Route 31 in Aurora, at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The coroner's office performed Moriarty's autopsy on Friday.

He was shot to death around 3 p.m. at Fabyan Parkway and Randall Road in Batavia.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said Moriarty was suspected of carjacking a woman earlier that afternoon at a Jiffy Lube at Sullivan and Orchard roads in Aurora.

The license plate was entered into a surveillance camera system, which noticed it around 2:30 p.m. at Route 25 and Stearns Road in Elgin. A Kane County deputy picked up on the car at Randall and Silver Glen roads near South Elgin, Hain said.

The stolen car struck another car at Randall and Fabyan on the Geneva-Batavia border. A sheriff's police dog tried to apprehend the man. Hain said the man showed a gun, and three deputies shot at him. The dog died in an exchange of gunfire, according to Hain.

A public funeral for the dog, named Hudson, is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 1 at Kaneland Harter Middle School in Sugar Grove.