Fire damages Bloomingdale Popeye's
Updated 5/26/2023 12:43 PM
A fire damaged a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen restaurant Wednesday afternoon in Bloomingdale.
It started about 12:36 p.m. on the ground in some mulch, then spread to a decorative column and into the attic of the restaurant at 405 W. Army Trail Road.
Nobody was injured. Fire officials have not determined a cause yet. The restaurant is closed while it is being repaired.
