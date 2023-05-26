Fire damages Bloomingdale Popeye's

A fire damaged a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen restaurant Wednesday afternoon in Bloomingdale.

It started about 12:36 p.m. on the ground in some mulch, then spread to a decorative column and into the attic of the restaurant at 405 W. Army Trail Road.

Nobody was injured. Fire officials have not determined a cause yet. The restaurant is closed while it is being repaired.