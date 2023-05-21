Mount Prospect intersection closing for three days beginning Monday
Updated 5/21/2023 3:44 PM
The intersection of Euclid Avenue and Wolf Road in Mount Prospect will be closed for three days beginning Monday evening.
The closure is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday and continue until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
It is necessary as part of ongoing work to reconstruct the intersection, under the supervision of the Cook County Highway Department.
As alternate routes, northbound and southbound traffic can take North River Road or Elmhurst Road. Eastbound and westbound traffic can take Kensington Road or Camp McDonald Road.
