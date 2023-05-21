Massage therapist faces sex assault charges

Robert C. Siletzky, 41, of West Chicago Courtesy of the Kane County Sheriff's Office

A massage therapist at a Geneva spa faces four counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of criminal sexual abuse, according to police and court records.

Robert C. Siletzky, 41, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive in West Chicago, was charged earlier this month in connection with allegations stemming from a massage Sept. 9, 2021, at Hand & Stone Massage and Spa in Geneva, records show.

A woman told police that Siletzky touched and sexually assaulted her during a massage. She reported she "was confused ... and in a state of disbelief. (She) felt shocked and 'frozen' and did not say anything to (him) about his conduct," a police report states.

"Towards the end of the massage, Siletzky commented about the stiffness in her neck. (She) stated she was lying there with her eyes wide open and she was just trying to 'cope' with the situation," the report states.

Siletzky's attorney, David Camic, said he is reviewing the facts and the charging documents.

"We plan a robust defense," he said.

Hand & Stone officials did not return messages seeking comment.

Police interviewed an employee who was working that day, who said she observed that the victim "looked very tense and unhappy to (the employee) as most clients are more relaxed after a massage," the report states.

The four criminal sexual assault charges are Class 1 felonies punishable by four to 15 years in prison if there is a conviction.

Records show Siletzky posted $4,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.