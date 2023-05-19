Fire guts detached garage of Ingleside home

The detached garage of a house in Ingleside was completely destroyed by a fire late Thursday.

Fox Lake Fire Protection District officials said the structure was a complete loss that took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to extinguish once they were notified of the blaze at about 10:10 p.m.

The two-car, single-story garage on the 25800 block of Oak Lake was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

The fire did not extend beyond the garage, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.